Nellie McKibben DeVault

Nellie McKibben DeVault, 88, peacefully passed away on Monday, Feb. 20, at her home. She was born on May 18, 1928 in Harrison County, Ohio to the late David Elton and Bessie Stevens McKibben.

Nellie was married to the late Emery Gene DeVault. She enjoyed spending time decorating for the seasons and crocheting. Nellie loved flowers and flags. She was a proud patriotic woman who strongly supported the Military and Emergency Service personnel.

Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband; Emery Gene Devault, brother; Verner McKibben, and her beloved four-legged companion; Buddy.

Friends may call Sunday, 2-4 p.m. at Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home, 172 S. Main St., Cadiz, Ohio 43907, where funeral services will be held Monday, Feb. 27, at 11 a.m. with Evangelist David Gladwell officiating.

Burial will follow at Holly Memorial Gardens, Pleasant Grove, Ohio.

Memorials may be made to Gentiva Health Services, 1771 Tate Blvd. SE Suite 104, Hickory, NC 28602. Online condolences may be left at www.hickoryfh.com. or www.clark-kirkland.com.