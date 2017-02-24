Migraine Miracle Relief Around The Corner?

in Area News Featured by Harrison News Herald | 1 comment

(Registered Nurse, Lynn Urbanic and Cardiologist, Dr. John Clark)

HARRISON COUNTY – This may read like a paid advertisement but what is held inside is pretty remarkable when speaking to people who have had migraines disappear by taking a simple pill consisting of B2 and fish oil.

The product is called “Migraine Proof” and two per day has wiped out migraines, not completely but the change has been so dramatic that the ones it does work for have seen astounding results, according to Lynn Urbanic (registered nurse) and Dr. John Clark (cardiologist).

Urbanic a registered nurse, who works with Clark at an Akron hospital both suffered from migraines most of their lives, that is until now. When Urbanic took the advice of her doctor and began experimenting with five recommendations she eventually whittled it down to the B2 and fish oil vitamins and after one week, daily headaches and migraines that she experienced several times per week have shrunk to once every three months or so.

Clark, who took the recommendation from Urbanic has now experienced the same relief where he says he went from two to three per week to the same amount in a year.

“I’ve never gone a month without a migraine,” he said while arming himself with vials of Excedrin, which was all he used to battle the affliction with. This new treatment began back in 2012 and has lasted successfully through these past years. And he agrees that the results are too good to be just a coincidence. When asked about his ambition for the product, he said he doesn’t know but certainly wants the word to get out to who needs it.

“I certainly want as many people to know about it as possible,” he said. They both began informing people they knew who suffered migraines as well and started receiving positive feedback. It doesn’t work for all he said, handing out the figure of about 25 percent who said it didn’t work at all but for the vast majority, it’s been a tremendous success.

“But for the people that it works for it’s pretty remarkable,” he explained. “It’s not like ‘I’m a little bit better’ it’s dramatically better or it does nothing. And so that was happening so often, so many people we were hearing back from we said, ‘you know what we really should get this in a pill.’”

And through that grapevine of feeback a slew of positive results came from a neurologist friend of his where he said around 80 percent of his patients said it worked for them as well.

There is a matter of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which Clark said that what approval is needed from them is overall claims of success aside from their own testimonials, which he said the FDA is good with. In other words, expensive testing, which he said could run anywhere from $100,000 to $500,000.

The beauty of the product, though, is that it is not a drug. It’s just the two ingredients of vitamins so they are allowed to sell and market as much as they can and grow the business as large as they want.

Local businessmen, Chip Higgins and Craig Corder came in as partners and Higgins, here in Cadiz, is the supplier shipping it out to customers after taking in the orders.

“It’s not a very impressive number right now,” he said of what is going out but gave one recent example of 700 bottles shipped in the past six weeks. But he is excited about the future of the product.

Urbanic said that after four months of experimenting is when she finally reached the ingredients of B2 and fish oil. She said she was frustrated when researching migraine relief on the Internet, which she said doesn’t include fish oil, or at least that information is scarce.

She added that in all her years no doctor had ever recommended these supplements to combat the migraines and she couldn’t understand why. Urbanic said that the hard part of educating people is that it is not a pain reliever.

“So it’s just kind of been a whirlwind of how it started and then we started telling people at work and then they were telling their friends,” she explained which led to people they didn’t even know emailing them with their positive results or inquiries as to what it was that worked for their friends.

“If you’re a migraine sufferer this should be on your shelf,” she said while being motivated as a nurse and educator.

In a surprising side story, one-time Shark Tank member, Kevin Harrington’s company has gotten into the act via a round about way by helping marketing and doing commercials for the product and “aligning us with the right people to help us grow.”

Another convinced fan of the product is Suzanne Nicholas, a nurse practitioner who had suffered from severe migraines, but not anymore. Her story is no less miraculous than the others. After one week she said “a fog cleared in my head.”

Nicholas suffered from four to five migraines per month and after taking Migraine Proof she actually went an entire year without suffering once.

“I swear by it,” she said. “I feel clear with no discomfort in the back of my head.”

“We’ve made it convenient by putting it in one pill and taking the guess work out of it,” Urbanic explained. “It’s very difficult to find these two in the stores…this just made the process easier and simpler.”

Where to buy as advertised on the website (migraineproof.com) are Amazon, Ritzman Pharmacies and Buehler’s Fresh Foods. One bottle is sold for $19.99 with a three-month supply at $54.99.