Harrison Hills Approves New Football Turf

Harrison News Herald

CADIZ – In last Thursday’s Harrison Hills Board of Education (HHBOE) meeting the board unanimously approved, in a 5-0 vote new artificial turf for the high school’s football field. The project had been long awaited as Director of Operations, Mark Kowalski said the school had tried back in 2007 but because of finances, it wasn’t possible.

Superintendent, Dana Snider said it was also looked at last year but the board wanted some improvements elsewhere and got them such as, the Stevenson Building and concessions and new restrooms for example. She said this year they budgeted for the new turf and according to all who spoke emphasized that no money is coming from the school levy.

“It’s all general funds and Permanent Improvement funds, that’s what it is,” Snider said. “This was part of the plan to fix everything we have and do what’s best for our students.”

Turf work is planned for late March or early April and to be ready sometime in June, according to Kowalski. Snider stated that both men’s and women’s soccer will now be able to use the same field instead of bussing them to Scio, which now they hope to cut down on those extra costs. Along with the junior high football team and the other sports officials thought the new turf was a must and kept them from using the natural grass for everything.

Kowalski also noted that this new turf can be used for all sports in all types of weather with the flexibility for baseball, softball or just plain running.

“All sports will benefit from it,” he said.

When it comes to the cost of the turf, expect to hear around $900,000 with the turf itself costing approximately $760,000, which includes a “safety pad” underneath the turf for extra cushion. Some extra work around the perimeter of the field like laying concrete on one end is to make up the difference.

Snider said that the cost was actually cheaper than five years ago because of all the competition out there who make artificial turf. Kowalski said that drainage improvements were also expected, which he was excited about.

“It’s a natural progression that will allow the District first class facilities not only academically with the new building coming but also now are extracurricular facilities will be first class for our students,” Kowalski explained.

Doing the work will be a company called The Motz Group (TMG), which will use a product called “CrossFlex.” The turf chosen will be all gray with blue end zones and described as a “dual fiber system…equipped with wear-resistant slit-film and monofilament fibers. The special blend paired with our lush thatch really sets this surface apart, taking playability to the next level,” according to a press guide produced by TMG.

“The three-layer primary backing provides dimensional stability to eliminate wrinkles and turf creep, while the secondary polyurethane layer locks the fibers tightly in place. Infilled with an engineered mix of crumb rubber and sand, and installed over a Brock SP-14 shock attentuation pad, this system is perfectly practical for a field built around durability and performance. Harrison Central is the latest in the region to join the Motz family, including Newark, Zanesville, Mount Vernon, Athens, and Southern Local.”

Kowalski said the year-long search was conducted while interviewing several companies but was finally sold on the reputation of TMG and its references such as other schools they talked with. He also noted the choosing of the color gray wasn’t just one person but many were involved where they felt it would exemplify school pride.

“It’s going to add to our school colors and school spirit,” he said. TMG has a rich history of supplying major events and stadiums with their product according to their press guide.

Regarding an all-weather track Kowalski said that there is no room for that at the football stadium but the plan is to have one at the new school site.

“…Motz has provided athletic surfaces for many iconic events ranging anywhere from NFL Superbowls and MLB All-Star games, to the Olympics themselves, and most recently the field conversion at the Baltimore Ravens M&T Bank Stadium. With 40 years of dedicated service to the industry…”