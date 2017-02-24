Ruth Ellen Brown

in Obituaries by Harrison News Herald | 1 comment

Ruth Ellen Brown, age 77, of Winder passed away Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017. A native of Hopedale, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Ralph and Ruth Willerton Blackburn. Survivors include her sons Michael Brown and wife Marcelle of Utah, Kevin Brown and wife Peggy of Monroe, Guy Brown and wife Erin of Monroe; brother Roy Blackburn of Ohio; seven grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; and her faithful canine companion, Solomon and a host of other relatives. She was preceded in death by her husband of 41 years, Frederick John Brown; sister Lois A Blackburn and brother Fred Blackburn.

Ellen graduated from Hopedale High School and was a past member of the Hopedale Methodist Church. She was active as a Sunday School teacher, choir member and song leader. She moved to Grafton, Ohio in 1961 and served as treasurer of the Grafton Methodist Church. For over 40 years she was a member of the Ohio Eastern Star in LaGrange, Ohio. She was currently a member of the First Baptist Church of Winder, Ga. Prior to her illness she sang with the “Saints Alive” senior choir and served on the Rewinders’ Council. Ellen was an active member of the “Faithful Ones” Sunday School Class.

Ellen and her husband owned and operated a small motel in Northern Ohio before relocating to Georgia in 1988. She retired from Gwinnett County Government after 13 years with the Tax Commissioner’s Office and Public Utilities. She had been a volunteer for the local “Meals on Wheels” program, delivering hot meals to shut-ins.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, at First Baptist Church of Winder, 625 Jefferson Hwy, Winder, Ga., 30680 with Rev. Chad Mantooth officiating. Interment to follow at Barrow Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm Monday, February 27, 2017 at the funeral home. Arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home, 4532 Hwy 53, Hoschton, GA, 30548, www.lawsonfuneralhome.org, 706-654-0966.