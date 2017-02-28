Maxwell Pleads Guilty To Two Charges, One Sex Crime

Harrison News Herald

CADIZ – Ronald Maxwell, 71 of Cadiz pleaded guilty Tuesday morning to Gross Sexual Imposition and also for violating his Community Based Control (CBC) conditions. Judge, T. Shawn Hervey sentenced Maxwell to four years in prison and stated that he would have sent Maxwell away for more if not handcuffed by legal restrictions.

Maxwell was represented by Public Defender, C. Adrian Pincola and opposed by Assistant Prosecutor, Jeffrey Bruzese.

More details to come in our March 4 print edition of the Harrison News-Herald.