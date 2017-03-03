Changes Coming To Area Restaurants

CADIZ – Big changes are not only coming to two Cadiz restaurants but one has already been turned around, though not completely as both are still in transition. Murray’s on East Market Street, which has only been in existence for a year has turned it over to Timi Hill and family and which is now called simply, “Timi’s.”

Cindy Murray spoke several weeks ago about the transition and said that with her other restaurant in Wintersville it got to be too much going back and forth. She said she hopes to come back someday and open something up again in Cadiz leaving the door open for a possible return.

The hours for Timi’s is relatively the same: 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. with breakfast from start to 11 a.m. A waitress under Murray’s, Timi said there are plans for dinner but wants to take it one step at a time and build on what she has right now. Murray’s had severely cut back on hours several months ago because of the light dinner crowd.

Timi’s will be open with the same Monday through Saturday as well and she said everything will be made and prepared fresh, such as the onion rings, fish and salads. Timi said she would like to gear a meat and potatoes plate for men and something on the lighter side for women.

In the morning Frappuccino, donuts and cinnamon rolls with fresh cookies will greet patrons at the counter. Other little touches of difference are being seen now and more to come she said.

“I’m going to add stuff as I go but right now I’m just trying to figure things out,” Timi said.

The other change, which may come as a surprise to some is Vickie’s on South Main Street. Vicki Beetham will be stepping down in the coming months, at least the sign will but the transition has already officially taken place.

Owner, John Visser said he is going to be patient with this as changes to the inside but mostly to the kitchen are coming in the near future.

“I want to do it right, I don’t want to push her out the door,” he said regarding Vickie while noting how long she has held court in his building. Visser also said he would like to put the other side to more use but with no heat over there it would have to be in the warmer months for now. Visser said the slow transition will be good and benefit him in the long run.

So for now, hours will remain the same at both places with more changes in the future, especially with menus in mind.