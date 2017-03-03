MarkWest Sponsors New School Presentation

By JD LONG

CADIZ – Wednesday afternoon the Cadiz County Club was the scene for a first time viewing of the new school via a Power Point presentation of an artists digital rendering of what the school’s approximate final look will be.

MarkWest was the sponsor for the event and Vice President and Architect, Todd Thackery (SHP), with many of the community’s dignitaries on hand led the impressive presentation laying out the entire look of the school from inside and out. Thackery explained that currently survey work was being done to the site areas to see which trees would be removed. He said that that work would be done “before the end of March.” He added that the actual site work would begin after the area is cleared.

Thackery began with the main entrance stating that the building would consist of 216,000 square feet involving pre-school through the 12th grade. The inside is designed for much light to shine through with spacious corridors leading to classrooms, lockers in the hallway with seating areas for learning.

Instead of a traditional library Thackery it as “distributed in this” with books obviously being dispersed to each classroom and “extended learning areas” of the school. But mostly the iPads and Chromebooks issued to the students will also be used to download scores of e-books described as a new generation of learning.

The new building is spacious and comfort with specific areas that was displayed to have different sized hand railings for different sized students along corridors. A beautiful courtyard was also designed for students along with two brand new gymnasiums with the main one having bleachers along at least one end line.

He described one area as an “extended learning area” for independent, group and other flexible types of work including independent work. Also included in the design is an elevator for the handicapped. More rooms Thackery had to offer were for tutoring or one on one learning or a “variety of activities based on what they need.”

Harrison Hills Superintendent, Dana Snider raved about the design as well as many others in attendance who were very impressed by what they saw.

Opening the event was a short briefing on the academic prowess of the Harrison

Hills City School District’s plans with Assistant Superintendent, Duran Morgan doing the honors by first introducing the Harrison Hills Board where all were in attendance.

The theme for the presentation was “Connecting Curriculum With Our Business Community.” Duran spoke of technical devices being 1:1 ratio to each student and a Fine Arts curriculum to expand to include “Elementary School Art” and music education for example.

Other items highlighted for the junior high level was Elective Science Education, Robotics, Engineering and STEM curriculum. Morgan also said they were “actively looking for partners” in order to get students in grades 11 and 12 involved in the workforce.

Also of note were college credit offerings “through success in Advanced Placement Courses and College Credit Plus.” Along with lunch and the presentations was a sheet of paper provided for anyone to write in their own suggestions for the school curriculum, as Morgan offered to the audience.