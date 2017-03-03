Ronald Eugene Eberhart

Ronald Eugene Eberhart, 76, of Cadiz, died Friday, March 3, 2017 at the Harrison County Home surrounded by his family. He was born Dec.12, 1940 in Moorefield, Ohio a son of the late Willard and Esther Mae McKibben Eberhart. Ron was a retired self-employed trucker; a former employee of Hanna Coal, Tappan Coal, Farm Bureau and the Stewart Harris farm. He was active in Good Sam Camping Organization where he was a state office holder and traveled extensively with his wife Pat in their RV, enjoyed old farm tractors and mowing his lawn. He was a former member of the Cadiz VFD and attended the Presbyterian Church of Cadiz.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Craig Eberhart. He is survived by his wife, Patricia Marchese Eberhart; two sons: Ronald (Taj) Eberhart of Summersville, W.Va., and Paul (Rebecca) Eberhart of Adena; five grandchildren: Marchessa (Dakota) Lowther of Craigsville, W.Va., Mariah Eberhart of Huntington, W.Va., Katherine Eberhart and Holly Eberhart both of Adena and Lacey (Jesse) Jones of Cadiz; three great grandchildren: Ryker Lowther, Andrew Jones and Addison Jones; two sisters: Patricia LaPorte of New Philadelphia and Peggy (Tom) Hanna of Vermillion, Ohio; and two brothers: Donald Eberhart and Gary Eberhart both of Cadiz, Ohio.

Friends may call Sunday, March 5 from 1-4 at Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home, Cadiz where funeral services will be held Monday at 11 a.m. with Rev. Erica Harley officiating. Burial will follow at Cadiz Union Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 70 W. Streetsboro St., Suite 201, Hudson, Ohio 43236, American Heart Association, P.O. Box 182039, Dept. 013, Columbus, OH 43218 or the charity of the donor’s choice. The memorial guestbook may be signed at www-clark-kirkland.com.