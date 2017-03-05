James Clinton Ferns

James Clinton Ferns, 84, of Canfield, Ohio, formerly of Cadiz, Ohio died peacefully on Friday, March 3, 2017 at Hospice House in Poland, Ohio with his family and the spirit of his beloved cat “Sissy” at his side. He was born in Mariemont, Ohio.

Jim was a kind and loving man who deeply loved his family. He was a graduate of Denison University and obtained his Masters Degree from Ohio State University. He was a teacher and coach at Franklin Heights and Bexley High Schools in Columbus, Ohio; Principal at Cadiz High School, Cadiz, Ohio and Hillard High School, Hillard Ohio. He also served as Superintendent of the Harrison Hills City School District. He loved his students and was a wonderful educator. He valued the importance of education. He loved seeing his former students and hearing about their lives.

Jim was always there for his students, both while they were in High School and even later in their lives. It meant the world to him to reconnect with them. Jim truly cared for all his students. Jim also worked for R&F Coal Company in the Land Department. He has fond memories of the staff at R&F and meeting all the people throughout Harrison County. Jim was a spiritual man who he had a strong faith in God. His family values and religious beliefs formed early in his childhood. He was a dedicated family man that rarely missed an event for his children and grandchildren. His grandchildren meant the world to him. They all had a special place in his heart. His favorite pastimes were listening to the Gaithers, watching the Ohio State Buckeyes, doing yard work, and working out. He had fond memories of jogging at Sally Buffalo Park with his dog Pooh Bear. He loved to sing and reminisce about growing up in Mariemont, Ohio. He loved sharing his memories of traveling on the train from Cincinnati with his brother Don to work the summers at Camp Fitch as a young boy.

Jim will always have a special place in the hearts of his family and his high school sweetheart and loving wife Joyce of 65 years. He will be deeply missed, but his words of wisdom and kind spirit will live on in the so many lives he touched. We thank you for all you gave to your family, your students, and the community. “Buckle Down Winsocki…. Buckle Down….. We love you to the Moon and Back Jim our Huckleberry Friend”

Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Don and Alice Ferns; brother Don Ferns; sister Joyce Ferns; daughter Bethany Ferns Jamison. He is survived by his wife Joyce Ferns, Canfield Ohio; son Don Ferns (Amy), Canfield, Ohio; daughter Jennifer Ferns, Occoquan, Virginia; and grandchildren Jordan Ferns, Seattle, Washington; Erin Ferns, Long Beach, California; and Donnie Ferns, Colorado Springs, Colorado.

The family would like to express their gratitude to the nurses and caregivers at the Hospice of the Valley, Hospice House of Poland, Ohio for the care and compassion provided to Jim during his final days.

Memorial contributions may be made to Cadiz Alumni Association Scholarships, c/o Jon Kirkland, 172 S. Main St., Cadiz, OH 43907. Online condolences may be made at www.clark-kirkland.com.

Calling hours will be held Saturday , March 11, 2017 , 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. at Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home, 172 S. Main St., Cadiz, Ohio, where a funeral service will immediately follow at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Tom Snodgrass of Scott Memorial United Methodist Church officiating.