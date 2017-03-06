Fred J. “Ducky” Terpenning

Fred J. “Ducky” Terpenning, age 78, of Scio, passed away Saturday, March 4, 2017 in UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, Pittsburgh, Pa. surrounded by his family after a lengthy illness.

Born June 29, 1938 in Steubenville he was a son of the late Raymond and Ella M. Kidd Terpenning. He was a hard worker all of his life. He delivered newspapers on horseback when he was still in school and went on to work for Spaun’s Dairy in Steubenville for 20 years then Consol Mining in Cadiz for 6 years. After Consol closed, he worked for Dixon Health Care in Wintersville for 25 years, retiring in 2009.

Fred was a member of the New Rumley United Methodist Church. He enjoyed being outdoors whether it was gardening, taking walks the woods or riding his Honda Goldwing motorcycle. He also loved horses and enjoyed mowing.

Surviving are his children Raymond “Butch” (Cathy) Terpenning of Toronto and Douglas (Karen) Terpenning and Kelly Jo Barahona both of Polk Co. Florida; a brother Paul Terpenning of Wintersville; sisters Sandy Terpenning of Smithfield and Linda (Lyle) Gross of Warren; a special friend Marjorie Scott of Scio; grandchildren Nick (Victoria) Terpenning, Jennifer (Joshua) Meyer, Katie (Ricky) Stripling, Chelsey (Roy) King, Janae Checole Ray, Lucas Terpenning, Charlie Ullery and Alex Terpenning and eight great grandchildren.

Fred was preceded in death by brothers Bobby, Raymond and Jack Terpenning and sisters Betty Walrath and Joanne Meneely.

Services will be held Thursday at 11 a..m. in Koch Funeral Home, Scio with Rev. Hester Hudson officiating. Burial will follow in Grandview Cemetery, Scio. Friends may call Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. and Thursday from 10-11 a.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to New Rumley United Methodist Church c/o Sandy Knowles, 1187 William-Penn Blvd., Hartville, OH 44632.

