Dr. George Oklok

Dr. George Oklok died February 28, 2017 after a lengthy bout with cancer. He is preceded in death by parents Spiro and Mildred (Licina) Oklok and stepfather Sam Blagovich. He is also preceded in death by brothers Mike and Bob Oklok and sisters Lucy Popovich, Tootsie Rowland and Mitzi Hare. He is survived by his wife Helen (Crawford) brother Sam Blagovich and his four children, Kate (Jim Aska) Oklok, Mari (Bruce) Hall, Suzi (Weldon) Ware and John (Donna) Oklok. He is further survived by six grandchildren (Maritt, Suzanne, Gabe, Katelynn, Hannah and Luke) and three great-grandchildren (Kaia, Finn and Alexandra).

George was born on April 6, 1933 in Thornton, Illinois. Although his childhood was difficult, he always cherished his Harrison County (OH) upbringing and Serbian heritage. After high school, George served in the U.S. Navy and, during that time, married Helen, a union which lasted sixty-one years. In his reflective moments, George acknowledged he clearly got the better of that deal. After his discharge, George enrolled at Ohio State and earned his DDS degree. In 1963, he moved to Upper Sandusky where he practiced dentistry for 33 years. He served his community in many other capacities, most notably as President of the Upper Sandusky Community Library Board and as a mainstay of the First Presbyterian Church. Blessed with a thirst for knowledge and a gift of gab, George would debate anyone over anything at any time. He loved bantering with the “deacons” over breakfast and yelling at the Buckeyes on Saturdays.

After retirement, George devoted his energies to woodworking and his grandchildren, who were an endless source of hilarity and wonder to him. Nothing pleased him more than combining those interests and every close family member owns a table, cradle, box or other piece of his handiwork with pride.

Although not a Wyandot County native, most of the friendships which so enriched his life were forged here. He is preceded in death by such worthy men as Dr. Norman Kear, Ray Turley, Ron Courtright and Glenn Frank and survived by his great friends Jim Gatchell and Jim Schuster. It would be remiss not to mention the Rev. Kenneth Wessler who endured George’s regular hectoring with good humor and constant concern. The Oklok family would also like to acknowledge the staff of the VA Clinic in Columbus for their devoted care.

George lived his life with vigor and faced death with an equanimity which we all admired. So long, Big Tampaw. Bye bye, Papa O.

Visitation will be held on Friday, March 17, 2017 from 2-4pm and 6-8 p.m. at Bringman-Clark Funeral Home 226 E. Wyandot Ave. Upper Sandusky, OH. A church service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 18, 2017 at First Presbyterian Church 129 W. Johnson St. Upper Sandusky, OH with Rev. Kenneth Wessler officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Wyandot County Hospice, First Presbyterian Church or to the charity of donor’s choice in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home 226 E. Wyandot Ave. Upper Sandusky, OH 43351

