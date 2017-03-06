Janet Frazier Johnson

Janet Frazier Johnson, 89, of Tallmadge, Ohio, formerly of Cadiz, Ohio, died Thursday, Feb. 23, at Heather Knoll Nursing Home in Tallmadge. She was born May 9, 1927, a daughter of the late Joseph Brady and Anna Able Frazier. Mrs. Johnson was a member of the New Athens United Methodist Church and was a retired Nurses Aid from Harrison Community Hospital.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond “Tubby” Johnson in 1988. Surviving are nieces, Sharon Kirchler of Cuyahoga Falls, Lana Raether of South Dakota and Dionne San Marcos of Akron and nephew, Doyle Frazier of South Carolina. According to Janet’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or services. The family is being assisted by Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home in Cadiz. Burial is in Holly Memorial Gardens, Pleasant Grove. Online condolences may be made at www.clark-kirkland.com.