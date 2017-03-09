Frances Katherine Capers

Frances Katherine Capers, 91, of Adena, Ohio, passed Wednesday March 8, 2017 at Valley Hospice South, Liza’s Place.

She was born in Blaine, Ohio, on June 6, 1925, a daughter of the late John and Katherine Matus Popish.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband Dominic Capers, brothers: Joe, Frank, Walter and John Popish; sisters: Ann Vilich, Edith Bishop, and Stella Matulovich, a son in law Mike Connor, and a granddaughter Elaine Capers.

Frances is survived by her 12 children: Jerome (Lucinda) Capers, Geraldine Connor, Bernadette (Earl) Damron, Donna (Andy) Kozsuch, Dominic Jr. (Margaret), Cheryl (Gail) Rector, Ohio, Marcy (John) Zamski, Greg (Chris) Capers, Ohio, Mary (Randy) Borkoski, Christopher (Teresa) Capers, Beth Ann (Charlie) Myers, Debbie (Gino) Ricchetti, thirty-five grandchildren, sixty great-grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren.

Friends will be received Sunday 2 until 6 p.m. at Borkoski Funeral Home, 555 East Market Street, Cadiz, Ohio, where vigil service will be held at 6 p.m.

Friends also received from 10:30 a.m. until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Monday March 13, at St. Casimir Catholic Church, Adena, with Msgr. John Kolesar as celebrant. Attendees are to go directly to the church. Interment will follow at Olive Branch Cemetery, Harrisville, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to: Valley Hospice South Liza’s Place, or Adena Fire Co, or St. Casimir Catholic Church.

