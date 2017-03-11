Richard E. “Dick” Carson

Richard E. “Dick” Carson, 86, of Hopedale, Ohio, passed away March 10 at Gables Care Center following a brief illness. He was born Feb. 3, 1931, a son of the late Dick North and Rena Sagrilla Carson.

Dick was a graduate of Hopedale High School. He served his country in the US Army stationed in Korea. He grew up working at his family’s business, Carson Petroleum delivering fuel. He and his cousin Jim Carson owned Carson Auto Parts in Cadiz, Carrollton, Flushing and Hopedale. In addition, they were part owners of Cadiz Parts Warehouse. (Family owned businesses totaling 75 years).

He was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Anna Beall McMillen Carson, a brother Reverend Paul Carson, sister-in-law and brother-in-law Estelle and Willis Walker. He is survived by his three children, Barbara Glaff of Florida, Tom (Dawn) and D.P. (Tina) of Hopedale; three grandchildren Cami, Ava Beall, Zane, and Molly the cat.

Dick was a member of the Hopedale Volunteer Fire Department for more than 50 years. Honoring his wishes there will be no calling hours, friends and family are invited to attend graveside services at Greenwood Cemetery on Monday March 13 at 11 a.m. Rev. Ray Ellenbaugh will officiate.

Military Honors will be performed by the Hopedale American Legion. Memorial contributions may be made to the Hopedale VFD, 101 Firehouse Lane, Hopedale Oh 43976. Online condolences may be made at www.clark-kirkland.com.