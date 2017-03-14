Margaret Lois Cunningham

in Obituaries by Harrison News Herald | 0 comments

Margaret Lois Cunningham, age 93, of 76795 Valley Knoll Road, Flushing (Piedmont) died at 12:27 p.m. Monday, March 13, 2017 in Trinity West Hospital, Steubenville, Ohio following a brief illness.

She was born Feb. 9, 1924 in Antrim, Ohio. She was the only child of Frank Raymond Caldwell and Lillian Downerd Caldwell.

Margaret graduated from Madison High School, Antrim, as co-valedictorian of the class of 1942. Following high school, Margaret attended Columbus Business College. She then worked for the Glen Falls Insurance Company in Columbus.

As a farm wife, Margaret enjoyed flowers and gardening and was an active member of her community. Serving as a 4-H advisor for many years, she also was a member of the Moorefield Homemakers Club and the Harrison County Farm Bureau, where she was inducted into the Farm Bureau Hall of Fame. Margaret was also inducted into the Harrison County Soil and Water Conservation District Hall of Fame. She and her husband were long time members of the Ohio Jersey Breeders Association. An avid reader, Margaret, was a member of Club Read at the Freeport Library. Her membership in the Nottingham Presbyterian Church was a major part of her life. She was an elder, trustee, youth group advisor, Sunday school treasurer, and organist.

On June 25, 1949, in the Antrim Presbyterian Church, she was married to Samuel W. Cunningham who survives.

She is also survived by two sons, Philip L. (Sue) of Prospect and David M. (Barb) of Cadiz; three grandchildren, Trish (J.B.) Levering of Fredericktown, Danielle (fiancé Ryan Barr) Cunningham of Lewisburg, and Sam (Renae) Cunningham of New Concord; and three great grandchildren, Shad Cunningham, Ella Cunningham and Blair Levering.

Margaret’s calling hours and funeral will both be held at the Nottingham Presbyterian Church, State Route 22 West, Cadiz. Calling hours will be held Wednesday, March 15, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. The funeral will take place Thursday, March 16, at 11 a.m. with Pastor Jim McConnell officiating. Burial will follow in the Nottingham Church Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to the Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation in memory of Margaret Cunningham, P.O. Box 182383, Columbus, Ohio, 43218

Koch Funeral Home, Freeport was honored to serve the Cunningham family. Online condolences may be made on the funeral home’s website – www.kochfuneralhome.net