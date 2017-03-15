Cheryl A. Noah

in Obituaries by Harrison News Herald | 0 comments

WOOSTER – Cheryl A. Noah, 77, of Wooster, Ohio, passed away at LifeCare Hospice, March 15.

Cheryl lived an extraordinarily active and successful life as a Registered Nurse, an accomplished real estate professional and, most notably, as a 16-year County Commissioner of Wayne County, Ohio. Her greatest joy and lasting legacy will be her total devotion to her family and countless friends.

Surviving are her sons, Dr. Donald Lee (Catherine) of Surprise, Arizona; John David (Angie) of Miamisburg, Ohio; Douglas Edwin (Liudmyla) of Charleston, South Carolina and her brother, Richard Lee Davis (Donna) of Uniontown, Ohio. Cheryl always had love-to-spare for 11 grandchildren.

Cheryl A. Noah’s responsibilities and formal titles are, indeed, impressive – by anyone’s measure. None of these compare to her loving titles as, Mom, Grandma and Sister. The local and state organizations to which she contributed as a member, mentor and leader are too many to list. Mom had a particular love and affinity for groups and organizations that aided the elderly and Military Veterans.

Mom was a tireless, engaging advocate for all of Wayne County at the State, National and International levels. Though she was as comfortable at a State Dinner as at the coffee table of concerned citizens, Cheryl Noah never forgot her farm upbringing in Scio, Ohio – the daughter of a coal miner and loving homemaker.

Mom’s formal education spanned Riverside-Methodist School of Nursing, Kent State University, The Ohio State University and graduate from Harvard University’s International Marketing Institute.

Mom was a model of Patriotism. She bore the family responsibilities and worries during many military deployments by her husband and all three sons. Mom is the epitome that you don’t have to wear a uniform to serve The United States of America.

Cheryl A. Noah is preceded in passing by her parents – Carl and Ina Davis, husband of 34 years – Dr. Donald L. Noah, and daughter-in-law Michele E. Noah.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 18, at 1:00 p.m. at the McIntire, Bradham & Sleek Funeral Home, 216 E. Larwill St.,Wooster with the Rev. Charles Tobias officiating.

Memorial donations are greatly appreciated to The Noble Foundation, 2000 Noble Dr., Wooster, OH 44691 – further developing Wayne County, Ohio.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.mcintirebradhamsleek.com.