CVFD Fish Fry Up And Running

in Area News Featured by Harrison News Herald | 0 comments

CADIZ – The Cadiz Volunteer Fire Department has their yearly fish fry going on now, which began on March 3rd and will run until April 14. The fish fry is run from 11 a.m. till 7 p.m. every Friday until the 14th of April, which is held at the Cadiz firehouse on 160 North Main Street.

Menu and prices are as follows: Fish dinner, $825; shrimp dinner, $625; combo, $8.25; fish sandwich, $4.75; piece of fish is $2.25; 21 piece shrimp, $4.25; Tower 59, $5.75; fish and fries, $5.75; cole slaw, fries, pop and water are $1.00 each.

The menu also lists a notation that states, deliveries are available of “reasonable distance.” All fire departments within Harrison County are volunteer and rely on fundraisers such as this to help keep things going. For any questions, call 942-3602.