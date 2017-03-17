Virginia Lee (Adamson) Stinard

Virginia Lee (Adamson) Stinard, 91 of Sarasota, Fla., died Sunday March 5, at the Sarasota Hospice House. Virginia was born Nov. 22, 1925 in Bradley, Ohio. She was the daughter of the late Hales R. and Bessie (Slechta) Adamson. She was a secretary for Consolidated Coal Co. for many years. She is survived by her loving husband of 70 years, David and her daughter and son-in-law, Linda & Donald Frizzell. Services will be held on Tuesday March 14 at 11 a.m. at Sarasota National Cemetery. If you wish memorial contributions may be made to Tidewell Hospice, Philanthropy Dept., 5955 Rand Blvd., Sarasota, FL 34238 Arrangements by Toale Brothers Funeral Homes, Colonial Chapel, Sarasota, Fla.

 
 
 

