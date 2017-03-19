Hazel Charlene Eddy

Hazel Charlene Eddy, age 77, of Scio, passed away Friday, March 17, in Sunnyslope Nursing Home, Bowerston surrounded by her loving family.

Born October 15, 1939 in Dennison she was a daughter of the late Lyle Hamilton and Charlotte Holmes Dray. She graduated from Conotton Valley High School in 1957 and worked for the Scio Pottery for six years.

Charlene was a member of the former Scio Nazarene Church and the former New Rumley Jr. Women’s Club. She was also a former league bowler on Eddy’s Racing Team at Valie Lanes in Jewett and was the secretary for Jewett Biddy Baseball when her son Mark played. She loved cats and playing cards with her family and friends.

Surviving are her children Kim (Bob) Knight of Scio, Deb (Glenn) DeLoach of Jewett, Mark (Heidi) Fowler of New Philadelphia and Tammy Leggett (John Coutts) of Cadiz; a sisters Diana “Twig” (Steve) Coffman and Shadra “Shadie” (Bob) Taggart both of Scio, grandchildren Brandon and Tanner Fowler, Joey Greene, Jaime and Casey Knight, Katie Hyndman and Donnie “Bub” Leggett, great grandchildren Brantley Hyndman and Joseph Greene and several step brothers and sisters.

Preceding her in death are her husband Elmer Eddy, sisters Tish Stearns and Eloise Dale Hamilton and a brother George “Junior” Hamilton.

Services will be held Tuesday evening at 8 p.m. in Koch Funeral Home, Scio with Pastor Penny Howard officiating. A graveside service will be Wednesday at 11 a.m. in Grandview Cemetery, Scio. Friends may call on Tuesday from 5-8 p.m. prior to the service.