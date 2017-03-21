PA. Police Chase Ends In Harrison County

in Area News Featured by Harrison News Herald | 0 comments

HARRISON COUNTY – Monday afternoon, a police chase that began in Robinson Township, Pa., ended at the corner of U.S. 22 and Upper Clearfork Road where a Silver, two-door vehicle apparently collided with another vehicle then came to rest on the side of the road. The driver got out and ran up the embankment and climbed a tree. Officers were able to talk him down where he and a female passenger were taken into cust