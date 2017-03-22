Howard D. “Jack” Horton

Howard D. “Jack” Horton, 92, of Cadiz, died Tuesday, March 21 at his home. He was born July 27, 1924 in Belpre, Ohio, a son of the late Clark B. and Lulu L. Matheny Horton. Jack was an avid member of Masonic bodies in eastern Ohio. He was the Past Master of Harrison Lodge 219 F. & A.M., a member of the Scottish Rite Valley of Steubenville, and received the Meritorious Service Award. He was held in very high regard for reciting from memory the ritual work of the lodge. He was a former member of Drummond United Methodist Church, and enjoyed his walks at Sally Buffalo Park.

He was a Navy Veteran of WW II. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, James, Harry (Red), William, Roy, and Robert Horton; and two sisters, Helen Horton and Ida Haeflele. Surviving are his wife, Gloria Dishong Horton; three children, Elaine (Dr. Charles W., III) Montgomery of Thornville, Jack (Ellen) Horton of Grove City, and Julie Horton of Cadiz; four grandchildren, Shannon (Mike Frame) DaGrava and Joe (Jamie Peacock) DaGrava, Sarah (Chad Smith) Horton and Vicki (Sam Seelbach) Horton; and two sisters, Betty (Bill) Lowe of Belpre and Martha Lowe of Cleveland.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Cadiz Food Pantry, P.O. Box 155, Cadiz, OH 43907 or Puskarich Public Library, 200 E. Market St., Cadiz, OH 43907.

Following Jack’s wishes, no services will be held. The family is assisted by Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home, Cadiz, Ohio. Online condolences may be made at www.clark-kirkland.com.