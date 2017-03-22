Jack L. “Denny” Markley

Jack L. “Denny” Markley, age 81, of Scio passed away Monday, March 20, in Sunnyslope Nursing Home, Bowerston.

Born Dec. 8, 1935 in Scio he was a son of the late Earl Markley and Virginia Walters Markley Cline. He graduated from Scio High School in 1953 and honorably served his country in the US Army. Denny was a salesman for Equitable Life Insurance for many years. He started working for Scio Laminate Company around 1985 and retired in 2000 as vice president of sales. He also was appointed to Scio Town Council, taking over his wife Helen’s seat after she passed away.

Denny was a life-time member of the Scio American Legion Post 482. He also coached the Scio White Socks little league baseball team when his son Ray played on the team.

In addition to his parents Denny is preceded in death by the love of his life Helen Hauber Markley on Dec.6, 2003, his step father James Cline, and a step brother.

Surviving is his son Raymond (Mary Beth) Markley of New Philadelphia and a brother-in-law Chuck Hauber of Scio.

A graveside memorial service will be held Saturday, April 8, at 11 a.m. in Grandview Cemetery, Scio with Rev. Mick Foster officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to Crossroad Hospice, 3743Boettler Oaks Dr., Ste E, Green, Ohio 44685-6227.