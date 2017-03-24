With Tax Season Comes Tax Scams

HARRISON COUNTY – As with any industry or business there is usually some kind of scam to be had and tax season is no exception. Con artists have no shame and will throw out anything to get a member of the public confused and react without thinking. A few of the local tax operators as well as the office of State Prosecutor, Mike DeWine are warning the public, as they do during each tax season.

Renea Riesen of H&R Block located at 239 East Warren St in Cadiz is warning customers of scammers who are now mailing out fake letters. Along with making those annoying phone calls with their scam the con is now to mask a letter to make it look just like an IRS notice.

“IRS correspondence begins with a letter NOT an email or a phone call,” Riesen said via email. “Scammers are becoming more educated with this topic and have started to produce bogus IRS letters.”

Riesen said that there are a few things the public can look out for to tell whether a letter is a legitimate one from the IRS or if it’s bogus. She said that the IRS will not request a payment method “such as prepaid debit or credit card methods.”

“Some letters carry a bogus return address for Austin Processing Center, P.O. Box 15264, Austin, Texas 78761-5264 3. Checks and money orders are not payable to IRS they are payable to United States Treasury,” Riesen explained.

For Susan DeMalio, who owns and operates Abacus Business & Tax Services at 159 South Main Street in Cadiz, she’s experienced the phone scam firsthand. In what may seem comical at first if one knows how to handle these things, can also be frightening to someone while actually getting scammed.

DeMalio took a call that showed a Texas number from a “Rick” telling her she owed the IRS money and if she did not pay by the end of the day she would be arrested. DeMalio played along pretending to take down all the information then abruptly told the man with an accent that she was an “enrolled agent with the IRS.” The man immediately hung up. DeMalio really wasn’t an enrolled agent at the time but she is now and the important thing is, she knew what to do but not everyone does.

Another bit of information DeMalio wanted to offer is when someone is doing taxes for you a PTIN number is issued to them by the IRS and warned that if someone calling or emailing you and they don’t have that number then you are not to pay. But in all likelihood, the IRS does not call. She said there is a directory for preparers in the IRS website as well as a PTIN directory to make sure the person is legitimate.

“Be aware of big refund promises,” she warned adding that if someone is doing your taxes marked “self prepared return” there are consequences if not done correctly.

“If you choose not to amend something that was incorrectly prepared you could face a penalty for understatement of income,” DeMalio explained. But as far as scams go the “grandma” scam is still a popular one, she said, where the con artist will try and lay some guilt on the recipient about a relative being sick and needs money urgently.

In a press release, DeWine also sent out a notice for this tax season warning of a new wave of tax scams and that “more consumers are reporting tax-related scams with about four weeks remaining until the April 18 filing deadline.”

DeWine’s office stated that it has logged over 150 tax scams in the month of March with still another week to go. The most common being are the phone scams telling the recipient that they owe back taxes and are facing possible jail if they don’t pay up, as both DeMalio and Riesen warned.

“What we want people to remember is that if callers are threatening you, saying you have to pay immediately, or saying they’re going to put you in jail, its not the IRS,” DeWine said. The scam artist will use tactics such as back taxes are owed, unfiled returns, an arrest warrant is out for them, a final notice warning with the threat of prosecution and wages, assets or even the threat of freezing one’s bank account if they don’t pay.

“The scam artists often ask people to pay using iTunes (or other) gift cards, instructing people to read the card numbers over the phone. With this information, con artists can drain the card’s funds. Once the money is gone, it is nearly impossible to recover,” according to the press release.

Both Riesen and DeMalio said that the IRS will give you the time to respond if there is a discrepancy for a financial sum in question.

The IRS gives you time to respond and either agree or disagree with any changes and if you do not agree to the changes the IRS does not demand payment until the issue is resolved. And the IRS will advise in the letter what the next step is. Clients can always contact the IRS directly at 1-800-829-1040 if they receive any correspondence they are not sure of.

Advice from the prosecutor’s office states: “To avoid phone scams: Don’t trust threatening callers. If you receive an unexpected phone call from someone who threatens to arrest you for not paying taxes, be very skeptical, especially if you never received any written notice. Avoid making payments over the phone. Don’t trust someone who demands that you pay immediately over the phone using a gift card or prepaid card, or who demands that you send a wire transfer. These are preferred payment methods for scam artists. The real IRS won’t demand that you pay using one of these specific methods.”

Also, don’t rely on caller ID. Scam artists can make it appear that their calls are coming from a local number or from a 202 (Washington D.C.) area code number, even when they are located in another country. Check into call-blocking options. Check with your phone carrier and third-party services to determine whether call-blocking services could help you stop unwanted calls. Report potential scams to the Ohio Attorney Generals Office at www.OhioProtects.org [ www.ohioprotects.org ] or by calling 800-282-0515.