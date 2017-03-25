Dorothy B. Bargar

Dorothy B. Bargar, 92, of Cadiz, died Friday, March 24, at Harrison Community Hospital, Cadiz. She was born June 6, 1924 in Nottingham Twp., Harrison County, Ohio, a daughter of the late Gordon and Hazel Goodrich Brewer.

A lifelong resident of Harrison County, Mrs. Bargar owned and operated Bargar’s Florist and Greenhouse in Cadiz for many years. She was a member of Scott United Methodist Church, a charter member of the Garden Gate Club in Cadiz, and she enjoyed playing in her card clubs.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, J. Elmer Bargar in 1986; and siblings, Gordon, Glenn and Bonnie Brewer and Nancy Stelmaszak. Surviving are a daughter, Janice (David) Harrison of Bloomingdale, a son Paul Alan Bargar of Westerville; three grandsons, Andrew (Nina) Harrison of Pittsburgh, Adam Bargar of Hilliard and Brandon (Brittany) Bargar of Columbus; three great grandchildren, Sophia, Juliette and Fox.

Friends may call Tuesday, 6-8 at Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home, 172 S. Main St., Cadiz, OH, where services will be held Wednesday at 11 a.m. with Rev. Thomas Snodgrass officiating.

Entombment will follow at Holly Memorial Gardens, Pleasant Grove. Memorial contributions may be made to the Harrison County Home, 41500 Cadiz-Dennison Rd., Cadiz, OH 43907. Online condolences may be made at www.clark-kirkland.com