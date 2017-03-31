Easter Bunny hops through Harrison County

The Easter Bunny is in town and ready to visit area communities for egg hunts and photos with the kids.

Easter Bunny heading to Wallace Lodge

Welcome Spring at Wallace Lodge along with the Cadiz Lions, the Sally Buffalo Park Board and the Harrison County Association of Churches will be held on April 8 with an egg hunt for the kids. Breakfast and lunch will also be available. Egg hunts will be held in three age groups (up to age 4, 5-8 years of age and 9-12 years of age) and will include an array of prize items. Besides the egg hunt, children will be able to participate in other activities such as crafts, face painting, a family photo booth, games and much more. The Easter Bunny will also be on hand with several helpers to head up the egg hunts and for photographs. Grand prize drawings will be held at 1 p.m. Breakfast will be served from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. followed by a soup and sandwich lunch from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., both by donation only. A few groups participating include Scott United Methodist Church, Green Valley 4H, Puskarich Library, Cadiz Lions Club, Sally Buffalo Park Board, Cadiz AME Church, Dustin Heavilin, Asbury Greater Parish, Cadiz Church of Christ, Presbyterian Church of Cadiz, DJ Jeremy Thompson and many more. Financial support has been provided by numerous area businesses, organizations and individuals. All proceeds from the event will benefit various youth programs and area food pantries. For more information, call Dale Davis at (740) 391-4135.

Easter Bunny Prepares for Freeport Visit

Breakfast with the Easter Bunny will be held on April 8 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Freeport Firehouse. The event is open to the public. Join us for food, fun and a visit with the Easter Bunny. The event is sponsored by the Lakeland Democratic Women. For more information, please call Michelle: (330) 340-8226.

Adena readies for Lunch with the Easter Bunny

Lunch with the Easter Bunny on April 8 at noon at the Adena Community Center. The cost is $3 per lunch. Games and coloring contest followed by East Egg Hunt. Bring your own camera. For info call Lynn at (740) 546-3946.

Scio Ladies VFD Auxiliary to welcome Easter Bunny

Scio Ladies VFD Auxiliary are hosting a breakfast with the Easter Bunny on April 8 from 9 to 11 a.m. at R.J. Spiker Fire Hall, 318 West Main St., Scio. Cost is $8. Breakfast includes: pancakes, sausage links, drink. Following breakfast will be an Easter Egg Hunt at the Scio Park. Age groups – 5 and under; 6-12 years old. A prize will be given for both age groups. Price includes picture with Easter Bunny. Please call Erin Thompson at (740) 491-6935 with any questions.

Get your photos with the Easter Bunny at the Cadiz Legion

Cadiz Legion Ladies Auxiliary is holding an Easter Egg Hunt April 15 from 12-2. Easter Bunny will be present for pictures.