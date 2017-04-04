Maurine Ann Leeser Huntsman

Maurine Ann Leeser Huntsman, 73, of Cadiz, died Wednesday, March 29, 2017 at her home. She was born March 20, 1944 in Wheeling, W.Va., the daughter of the late Maurice and Elsie Bower Leeser.

Maurine was a member and Elder of the Presbyterian Church of Cadiz and was a retired clerk for the Harrison News Herald.

In addition to her parents; she was preceded in death by a brother, Gary Leeser.

She is survived by her husband, Robert L. Huntsman; three sons: Brent (Fatona) Huntsman of Huntsville, Ala., Michael (Valerie) Huntsman of Edwardsville, Ill., and Mark (Beverly) Huntsman of Houston, Texas; a daughter, Kristie (Chris) Positano of Cadiz; seven grandchildren: Jenna, Rachel, Job, Britton, Brady, Whitfield and Graham; and a brother, Charles D. (Nancy) Leeser of Massillon, Ohio.

Private arrangements by Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home, Cadiz.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Cadiz Alumni Association, P.O. Box 122, Cadiz, Ohio 43907 or the Wounded Warrior Project, 4899 Belfort Road, Suite 300, Jacksonville, Florida 32256.