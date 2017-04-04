HC Veteran’s Office Offers Variety Of Services For Vets

Dave Rose receives the first Harrison County Veterans I.D. Card from Recorder Josh Willis. (left to right): Lisa Tuchek, Josh Willis, Dave Rose and Jim Thompson.

CADIZ – Last year the Harrison County Recorder’s Office paved the way for funding the veteran’s identification card, which the state of Ohio passed a law just in the last few years, allowing the state’s Recorder’s offices to implement.

Tracy Boyer, former Recorder began the process getting the approval of the Harrison County Commissioners last year and now newly elected Recorder, Josh Willis is following up on the process.

Harrison County Veterans Service Officer, Jim Thompson announced an open house scheduled for April 7 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The purpose is for veterans and their families to come in, ask questions and see the benefits that are offered to them. Coffee and donuts will also be served along with some good advice.

Thompson said that the ID card issued, which the procedure is now up and running, is at no cost to the veteran but what is needed is a copy of the veteran’s DD214 form and identification such as a driver’s license for proof of identity.

Other services that have begun in the past year include a new van that was authorized for purchase last year, is now taking veterans to Cleveland and New Philadelphia with a replacement van in the waiting that will take veterans to Pittsburgh.

Thompson wants to get the word out there about his office and what they have to offer, as does President of the Harrison County Service Commission, John Kerr.

“It seems we’re a well kept secret,” Kerr said adding that their ambition is to let everyone know they are here and what they have to offer veterans. “And there’s a lot to offer here.”

Thompson and Kerr gather from what they’ve seen and heard is that many veterans are stuck with pride using reasons not to come usually with the excuse that other veterans “need it more than I do.” Kerr disagrees with that notion and feels many veterans are still a bit shy over coming in.

“You’ve earned this,” he said referring to the service these men and women have put in. “The only way to find out is to come in and talk to us.” Kerr talked more out of frustration in trying to get the word out and across to veterans to come in and see what the Veterans Service Office is about. He said some veterans also look at the service as welfare and it is not

“It’s not welfare,” he said. “They paid for it with their service.” Thompson said again. Benefits to a surviving spouse of a veteran can also be carried over if the veteran was receiving benefits resulting from their service and they passed away from that disability. Thompson said he is also available for what he calls “house calls” if a veteran can’t get out or they have problems with transportation.

Some of the services the Veterans Office has to offer are transportation issues, disability claims and financial assistance. Also, veterans with Post Traumatic Stress Disorders (PTSD) and need help in those areas for example, the office can direct them to the local veterans center in Wheeling where they can start counseling.

“We just want to get the word out there and make them aware that we’re here,” Kerr said.

Another perk for veterans staying at a nursing home is a service called Aid and Attendance where they are provided a $90 stipend for everyday living expenses such as a haircut or food ordered from the outside if they prefer.

Thompson said that the nice thing about the ID cards is it gets the veterans to come into the office where they can find out about all the benefits they could receive. He also said that there is one seat left on the five-member service commission’s board where Phil Evans, Kerr, Ed Heavener and Trish Largent are already serving.

Thompson said the plan is to host an open house on the first Friday of every month beginning with the initial event on April 7th.

The Veteran’s Service Office is located at 100 West Market Street in Cadiz, inside the courthouse on the lower level. For questions, please call the office at: 740-942-8441.