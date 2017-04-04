Ruth M. Kolenc

Ruth M. Kolenc, 90, of Hopedale, Ohio died Monday April 3, 2017 in Gables Care Center. She was born in Onaga, Kan., Dec. 31, 1926, daughter of the late Henry and Rose Hodges Migchelbrink. Ruth was a homemaker. She met Jay Kolenc and they married on June 28, 1980 enjoying 36 years together. Ruth is survived by one son, Raymond White and wife Barb of Godly, Texas and one daughter, Sharon Rose and husband Richard of Greeley, Colo., There is also a granddaughter, Raydeen.

It was Ruth’s wishes that there would be no visitations or funeral services.

Blackburn Funeral Homes phone 740-937-2461 in charge of arrangements. blackburnfuneralhomes.com