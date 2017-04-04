Harrison Central 2017 Prom Court

in Area News Featured by Harrison News Herald | 0 comments

The 2017 Harrison Central Prom Court has been chosen. Harrison Central’s prom is on April 8 at St. Florian Hall in Wintersville. Candidates will pick roses at the dance and the odd colored rose will be crowned.

Junior Court: (top photo) Front row (l-r) Princess Candidates Molly Arbogast, Joyce Barr, Reanne Brooks, Katie Heavilin, Sarah Fink Back row (l-r) Prince Candidates, Caden Arbaugh, Ronnie Bowers, Will Croskey, Coleman Dodds, JR Heavilin

Senior Court: Front row (l-r) Queen Candidates Kayla Best, Lexi Cunningham, Tori Edwards, Cierra Frye, Carli Salsberry Back row (l-r) King Candidates, Jacob Barr, Nathan Clemons, Tyler Redish, Hunter Sloan, Zack Stubblefield