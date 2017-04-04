Hoobler, Taggart Plead Guilty To Amended Charges

CADIZ -Justin Hoobler, the Jewett resident who was charged with one count of Rape, a felony in the first degree pleaded guilty Tuesday to two counts of Sexual Battery of a young child, both felonies of the second degree. Hoobler’s sentencing was delayed so he could complete an Ohio Risk Assessment System (ORAS). He faces 15 years in prison, which is mandatory according to Assistant Prosecutor, Jeffrey Bruzzese.

Amanda J. Taggart, the 36 year-old Cadiz woman originally charged with Sexual Battery pleaded guilty today to the amended charge of Sexual Conduct With A Minor, both are felonies of the third degree. She faces a possible five years in jail but her sentencing was also delayed in order for an ORAS to be completed.

Also, in a long forgotten case, 26 year-old Kara Clark also appeared Tuesday before Judge, T. Shawn Hervey but it was good news. Bruzzese announced that the state was satisfied with her completion of the Intervention In Lieu of Conviction responsibilities and Hervey then dismissed the charge of Obstructing Justice. Clark was a co-defendant of Bryan Nicosia of Cadiz and Autumn Stabile of Steubenville for a crime of Robbery, which led to the beating of a Jewett man back in 2015.

