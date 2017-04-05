James Harry Robinson

in Obituaries by Harrison News Herald | 0 comments

James Harry Robinson, age 81, formerly of Scio, passed away suddenly, Friday March 31, at his daughter’s residence in Texas.

Born Jan.11, 1936 near Tappan he was a son of the late James Robinson and Erma Agnes Booth Robinson. He graduated from Scio High School in 1953 where he had excelled in all sports and joined the Army in 1954 where he served as a cryptographer breaking codes for the National Security Agency. Following his service to his country Jim worked at the Scio Pottery for a few years then owned and operated Jimmy’s Pub in Scio. In the early 1980s he moved to Texas where he worked for a lumber company until 1999 when he retired and returned to Scio to help care for his mother. He also worked a part-time job at Carroll Meadows Golf Course in Carrollton for a few years.

Jim was a member of the Scio American Legion Post #482. He enjoyed caring for his farm animals and his dog Mikey. He was also an avid Ohio State football fan.

Surviving is his son James D. Robinson and his wife Julie and daughter Lisa Holm and her husband James, grandchildren Brandy Viverette and James Holm and a great grandson Tyler Viverette all of Texas and two sisters Betty Hugh and Barb Whiteman and her husband Fred ”Bud”, all of Scio.

Preceding him in death is his sister Sandra Robinson.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to American Diabetes Association 471 E Broad St., Suite 1630, Columbus, OH 43215 or at www.diabetes.org/honor.