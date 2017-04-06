Mary Jane Burgess

in Obituaries by Harrison News Herald | 0 comments

Mary Jane Burgess, 79, of New Athens, Ohio, formerly of Las Vegas, Nevada, died Thursday, April 6, at Acuity Hospital in Bellaire, Ohio. She was born June 29, 1937 in Portland, Ore., a daughter of the late Reynold and Florence Forker Aust.

Mrs. Burgess worked in retail sales at The Army/Air Force Exchange in Germany. She enjoyed playing bingo and spending time at the Fiesta Casino in Las Vegas. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harry Auld Burgess in 2016; a grandchild; five sisters; and one brother. Surviving are two daughters, Susan Meddles of New Athens and Theresa (Alexis) Nagel of Denver, Colo.; two sons, John (Susan) Burgess of Indian Trails, N.C. and Harry (Stacy) Burgess of Las Vegas; four grandchildren; four great grandchildren; and a brother, Rex (Anna) Aust of Oregon.

A memorial visitation will be held at Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home, 172 S. Main St., Cadiz, Ohio on Sunday, April 9, from 1-3 p.m.

Mrs. Burgess’ ashes will be scattered during a family service in Hawaii.

Online condolences may be made at www.clark-kirkland.com