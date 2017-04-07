Joan Kay Bond

JOAN KAY BOND Age 72, died Thursday evening, at her home in Londonderry. She was born Oct. 29, 1944 to the late Scott T. & M. Marguerite Patterson Bond. Preceding her in death were three brothers: Charles Eugene, Richard L. and Larry A. Bond She retired from Kimble Clay & Limestone as a pumper after 17 years. She was a member of the Londonderry United Methodist Church, a 54-year member of Freeport Chapter #319 OES. A life member of the NRA and a former Republican central committee member. She is survived by a sister, Marlene S. Bond, a brother Dale E. Bond And sister-in-law Janet L Bond all of Londonderry. Nieces: Allison (Dave) Miller, Deanna Bond, Leisa Bond. Nephews: Charles Lynn (Peggy), P. Scott, Lee (Penny), Jeffrey, Randall, Les (Kim) Bond and several great nieces & nephews. Special caregivers, Lori Beckman, Southeastern Home Care, and Hospice of Guernsey. Funeral services were held Monday, April 3, 2017 at 11:00 With Rev. Richard Wilson & Pastor Karen Elliott officiating. Burial followed at Sunset View Cemetery. Memorial gifts may be given to the Londonderry UM Church – 22954 Cadiz Road, Freeport, OH 43973 or Guernsey County Senior Center -1022 Carlisle Ave. Cambridge, OH 43725. An on-line guest book may be signed at www.bondfuneralhome.net