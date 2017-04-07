Hope Players announce cast for “Wizard of Oz” BW scenes

HOPEDALE – The Hope Players have announced the cast for the black and white scenes of their upcoming production of “The Wizard of Oz.” The musical comedy will be presented Friday, May 5, at 7 p.m.; Saturday, May 6, at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. and Sunday, May 7, at 2 p.m. at Harrison East Elementary School, located at 410 Normal Street in Hopedale.

The musical is directed by Hope Players executive director Andrew Pelegreen III of Hopedale, with musical direction by Judith Kuryn, also of Hopedale.

“The Wizard of Oz” features music and lyrics by Harold Arlen and E. Y. Harburg, with background music by Herbert Stothart. The book was adapted by John Kane for the Royal Shakespeare Company, based on the classic MGM movie musical and L. Frank Baum’s beloved series of children’s books.

Pelegreen reports that, just as in the film, “The scenes set in Kansas will be in black, white and shades of grey, while the scenes in Oz will use the full range of colors for sets and costumes.”

Pelegreen also noted that the show will have and Emerald Cast and a Ruby Cast, with the Emerald cast performing May 5 at 7 p.m. and May 6 at 2 p.m. and the Ruby Cast heading up the shows on May 6 at 7 p.m. and May 7 at 2 p.m.

The Emerald Cast for the black and white scenes includes Rebecca Downs of Hopedale as Dorothy Gale, Jacob Forrester of Hopedale as Uncle Henry, Gemma Downs of Hopedale as Hickory, Angelina Puorro of Calcutta as Hunk, and Carol Hunt of Cadiz as Miss Almira Gulch.

The Ruby Cast for the black and white scenes includes Kendra Hendricks of Steubenville as Dorothy Gale, David Coladonato of Steubenville as Uncle Henry, Jennifer Forrester of Hopedale as Hickory, Sammi Price of Wintersville as Hunk, and Jaime Price of Wintersville as Miss Almira Gulch.

Actors performing with both the Emerald and Ruby casts performing in the black and white scenes are: Mary Ann Boyd as Aunt Em, David Gray of Hopedale as Zeke and Kevin Costello of Wellsburg as Professor Chester Marvel.

Patrons can save $2 off the price at the box office for “The Wizard of Oz” by purchasing tickets in advance. Advance tickets are $5 for students and $7 for adults. Prices at the box office will be $7 for students and $9 for adults.

Advance tickets are available from any cast member or at the Hopedale Village Building, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets also may be purchased by calling Hope Players president Donna Runt at (740) 937-2208 or executive director Andrew Pelegreen III at (740) 937-2629.