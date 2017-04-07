County Drug Epidemic Discussed At Town Hall

(top to bottom): EMS Director, Anita Kelly; Crossroads, Gene Walker Jr.; HCDJFS, Demitri Carrothers; Crossroads, Jacqui Knight)

CADIZ – Drug abuse and its mounting consequences are not going away but neither are the rescuers, prosecutors, counselors or any other authority figure that’s involved in this frustrating world of drug addiction concerning legal or illegal substances.

The sad part about this dilemma is that society is now finding out over the past several years that prescription drugs have led to the opioid addiction in American society. And it’s afflicting all walks of life, colors, religion and sizes, as in wallet size because a drug like heroin knows no boundaries.

Tuesday, Harrison County Prosecutor, Owen Beetham was one of many who spoke on the subject at the Harrison Community Hospital’s cafeteria for a town hall discussion titled: Heroin Hits Home in Harrison County. He quoted Ohio Attorney General, Mike DeWine when he said “we’re not going to lock our way out of this problem.”

Just in the past few weeks a simple traffic stop led to Robinson Township Police in Pennsylvania to chasing a suspect all the way into Harrison County where the man crashed his car along U.S. 22, jumped out and climbed a tree. Before surrendering he blurted out: “Heroin is the devil.” Of all things to say he chose that.

Beetham noted that Ohio is the second rated state in the Union, per capita, regarding opioid related deaths calling it a “far reaching epidemic.”

“We all should recognize also now in the United States drug overdose leads to death more frequently than car accidents, that’s something to say,” Beetham stated. His question to the audience was what can we do to help solve this problem? He also touched on the fact that prosecutor’s offices around the state as well as DeWine’s office are asking if being smart on crime as they are at being tough on crime.

Crossroads’, Gene Walker Jr. acted as host and introduced Jacqui Knight, counselor at Crossroads Counseling Services in Cadiz. Knight spoke of what she thought was a misconception the public may have regarding treatment opportunities for addiction. She said on the professional side it’s obviously well known what is offered, such as mental health services as well as Crossroads but the public not so much.

Knight noted the signs of someone who may be using drugs such as, trouble sleeping, behavioral changes, no appetite or wearing long sleeves when the weather is warm possibly hiding needle tracks, are just some of the symptoms.

District Director of Southeast, Melissa Powers said they offer primary and mental health services and works closely with Crossroads. She spoke of Vivitrol injections being used to treat addiction, but that complications arise concerning testing and whether someone is positive or negative. She said that that is becoming a problem.

Powers said counseling goes hand in hand with Vivitrol, which she said costs $1,400 for one injection but clarified that they do get it much cheaper than that.

Before introducing Demitri Carrothers, who works on the frontlines with the Harrison County Department of Jobs & Family Services (HCDJFS), Walker stated that through drug and alcohol use, one person abusing could affect another four in the family.

“Those call for some big numbers,” he said. Carrothers explained that the problem with heroin was “unheard of” back in the late 1990s when he began his career here. Cocaine was the drug with heroin making a sporadic appearance that is, until a few years ago.

“Then all of a sudden about two years ago our case load size almost doubled…” he said, which led to additional hiring of staff members. Carrothers said that nearly six years ago they had 18 children seeking care but now that number has ballooned to 30. He then put that number into perspective by comparing it to Tuscarawas County, which he said is around six times the size of Harrison County, which has “less than 70 children in care.”

“So if you do the numbers and you times it by six that’s 180,” he explained. “So, that’s where it started to become a problem…half of our case loads right now deal with opioids on some level, primarily heroin.” He continued by stating that heroin was different from other types of addictions where the 12-step program works “but it’s a different beast.”

Carrothers said the concern has now turned to single parents overdosing with children in the home. He said this has led to increasing work in removing more children from those types of homes. He added that the foster care rate stood at $380 per day as of the end of March, totaling over $138,000 per year.

Others, such as Deputy Sheriff, Morgan Knight spoke briefly just after he had literally returned from dismantling a meth lab said he’s seen addicted parents steal presents from their own children.

Juvenile Court Probation Officer, Chase Smith said that the main source of drug usage of juveniles in Harrison County is mostly experimental. He noted that a more direct link of this addiction is with parents and grandparents.

“…These kids are being taken from their home from their environment, from their way of life simply and directly related to opioids and heroin…” Smith explained.

Director for E MS, Anita Kelly, a former addict herself and sober for 28 years, spoke powerfully on how Fentanyl mixed with heroin is often a “one and done” killer. She said a person has a 50 percent chance of death doing heroin if mixed with Fentanyl.

Others who spoke were Ashley Karlen, speaking for Representative, Bill Johnson (R-District 6) touched on a bi-partisan bill that deals with treatment and recovery.

Also, Executive Director of Crossroads, Shannan Watson touched on the various ways of treatment. She joked that 90 percent of patients are “judicially motivated” to seek treatment but a sobering thought was that it takes 12 to 18 months for re-wiring an addict after they come clean.