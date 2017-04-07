April Proclaimed Sexual Assault Awareness Month

in Area News Featured by Harrison News Herald | 0 comments

(back row, left to right): Harrison County Commissioners, Paul Coffland, Don Bethel and Dale Norris. (front row): Catherine Campbell, Kathryn Arnold and Molly Holden of the Tri-County Help Center were on hand to proclaim April as Sexual Assault Awareness Month at Wednesday’s commissioner’s meeting.

CADIZ – Wednesday, the Harrison County Commissioners approved Resolution (10-17) proclaiming April as Sexual Assault Awareness Month. Members of the Tri-County Help Center, Kathryn Arnold, Molly Holden and Executive Director, Catherine Campbell presented the commissioners with the request who gladly approved the resolution.

Campbell read the resolution stating that sexual violence is everywhere and does impact everyone within their community.

“…Rape, sexual assault, and sexual harassment harm our community, and statistics show one in five women and one in 71 men will be raped at some point in their lives,” Campbell read.

The resolution also stated that one in six boys and one in four girls would experience a sexual assault by the age of 18 years old with others between the ages of 12 and 17 were 2.5 times at risk to be victims of rape or sexual assault.

Regarding one’s college experience the statistics show that one in five women and one of every sixteen men “are sexually assaulted.”

Campbell encouraged everyone through the resolution, to work together and educate about sexual assault prevention, to support survivors and speak against “harmful attitudes and actions” that perpetuate the destructive behavior.

“…We are calling on new partners and community members to help expand sexual assault prevention efforts and ensure that the next generation fosters attitudes that support and promote healthy relationships, equality ofr all people, and respect for self and others…” Campbell stated per the resolution.

Campbell also stated that skilled professionals were available “24 hours a day, seven days a week.” The number to call is: 740-695-5441.

Also, April 22nd from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Sally Buffalo Park, Paws For a Cause will take place. Everyone is encouraged to come and walk their dog around the camp area and lake. Arnold said there is no cost and door prizes will be offered as well as bandanas for the dogs.

The public can also connect to Tri-County Help Center through their Facebook page by doing a search.