Meet The Easter Bunny

ADENA – Join us at Adena Health and Rehabilitation Center to celebrate the Easter season. Children may have a complimentary picture taken with the Easter Bunny, enjoy refreshments and receive a bag of treats.

This event is open to the community Saturday, April 8, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Adena health and Rehabilitation Center, 213 U.S. Route 250, Adena.

For more information call Sandra Morris: 740-546-3620