Donna Joyce (Edgar) Miller

Age 68, of Canton, Ohio, passed away on April 9. Donna was born on Oct. 11, 1948 in Wheeling, W.Va. She was a graduate of Cadiz High School in Cadiz, Ohio and went on to complete cosmetology school. She spent several years working in her own hair salon and later became a case worker with the Stark County Department of Health and Human Services where she worked for over 20 years. Donna is preceded in death by her loving husband of 40 years, Donald Miller; her parents, Robert and Marian (De Corte) Edgar. Donna is survived by her sons, Jason (Gretchen) Miller and Darren (Erin) Miller; her sisters, Pam (Dan) Edwards and Roberta (Danny) Merryman; in addition to many nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.

One of Donna’s greatest joys was spending time with her granddaughter, Anwyn Miller, who will miss her MiMi greatly. A celebration of life for Donna will be at Epworth United Methodist Church (2150 17th St. SE, Canton, Ohio 44707) on Friday, April 14, at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers/gifts, the family requests donations be made to your local chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) or the American Liver Foundation. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at www.sandersfuneralhomes.com.