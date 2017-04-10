Dr. Harvey W. Waller

Dr. Harvey W. Waller, 77, of Bloomingdale, died Monday, April 10, at Gables Care Center in Hopedale. He was born Dec. 27, 1939 in Wheeling, W.Va., a son of the late Raymond E. and Edna Coffman Waller. Dr. Waller was a retired Chiropractor in Harrison, Jefferson, and Belmont Counties. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Stephen Waller.

Surviving are his wife, Alice Gray Waller; three sons, Michael (Jill) Waller of Flushing, Daniel (Liz) Waller of Flushing and James (Cathy) Waller of Charles Town, WV; six grandchildren; and a sister, Connie (Harry) Kiggins of Cadiz.

A memorial service will be held Thursday, April 13, at 11 a.m. at The First Church of Christ, 139 North Main St., Cadiz, Ohio, with Paul Giffin and John Bishop officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice. Online condolences may be made at www.clark-kirkland.com.