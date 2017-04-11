Adena Lions Club to hold 67th annual Minstrel Show: “The Pride of Motown”

Since 1951, the Adena Lions Club Minstrel Show has been a staple in the local entertainment industry attracting thousands of spectators over the last 66 years. Get ready as this year’s chorus performs melodies from: The Temptations, The Jackson 5, and The Four Tops. The music and songs will have you dancing in the streets so much you will just want to celebrate with us! You won’t hear the same old songs here. So say “I’ll be there,” and join us for an evening of entertainment. You don’t want to hear through the grapevine what the Motown Midriffs are or how band try-outs went. The show will star Drew Case, Dennis Kinsey, Dean Rutan, Rich Steffl, Roger Warren, and Rob Whinnery as the Endmen. Featured performers include: JoAnn Connor, Jessica Harr, Pam Kinsey, Rhonda Littleton, Julie Packer, Marty Packer, Denise Rector, Tim Reynolds, Ken Staley, Cora Taylor, Rosie Thomas, Margaret Warren, and Larry Woods. The Buckeye Local Jazz Band will provide pre-show entertainment. Dan Holt will serve as Interlocutor (a minstrel’s announcer). Dustin Kinsey returns as the Music Director and will also join the band along with Kipp Bowers, Brian Dawes, Tim Reynolds, and Ken Staley.

Minstrel Chair Dustin Kinsey says, “The year’s show is high energy and lots of fun. We have not had a better cast and crew in recent years and are excited to have 34 people in the chorus. I have heard many people around town over the years say that they haven’t been to the show in years. I can tell you with certainty that we are producing excellent shows with an outstanding cast and crew. Coming to the show is the best $5 you will ever spend.”

The Pride of Motown runs Friday, April 21 and Saturday, April 22 at 7:30 p.m. at Buckeye West Elementary School in Adena. Tickets can be purchased at the door for $5 (adult) and $3 (student). Children under 5 are admitted for free. A cash raffle is also held in conjunction with the show with a $500 winner each night.

For more information about the show, contact Minstrel Chair Dustin Kinsey at 740-391-6052 or at dkinsey86@comcast.net.

About the minstrel show: Our minstrel show is The Adena Lions Club’s biggest fundraiser every year.

Through the generosity of the program book sponsors and the community, the club has raised over $100,000 from the minstrel since 2005. This money is used to purchase eye glasses, support local schools, support local ball teams, provide scholarships, assist a local food pantry, help sponsor an annual summer reading program, and more. A portion is used at the Lions District, State, and International levels to provide natural disaster relief, fund measles shots, support Pilot Sight Dogs, sponsor students in the Ohio Lions All State Band, and more.

About the Adena Lions Club: The Adena Lions Club meets on the first Wednesday of the month at 7:30p.m at Club Room in the Adena Community Building. Lions Clubs are a group of men and women who identify needs within the community and work together to fulfill those needs. For more information or to get involved with the Adena Lions Club, please contact Lion Laura Konkoleski at adenalions@comcast.net or visit the Club’s Facebook page.

Pictured left to right: Endmen Dennis Kinsey, Dean Rutan, Rob Whinnery and Drew Case.