Area Sunrise Services

KNOTTINGHAM RANKIN Easter Sunrise Service at Knottingham 7 a.m. Breakfast follows. Everyone welcome.

EASTER SUNRISE Services will be held April 16 at 7 a.m. in the Unionport Christian Church. Easter breakfast will follow. The pastor is Jeremy Cutler. Each church will have their own Sunday school and worship services. The public is cordially invited to attend all services.

EASTER SUNRISE service will be held at Longview Cemetery at 7 a.m. on April 16 followed by coffee and donuts at Trinity Church. Worship will be held at First Church at 10:15 A.M. All are welcome.

HOPEDALE COMMUNITY Easter Sunrise Service sponsored by the Hopedale United Methodist Church, The Presbyterian Church of Hopedale and the Hopedale Sacred Heart Catholic Church invite the local community and anyone else interested to attend their Easter Sunrise Services held this year at 7 a.m. in the Hopedale United Methodist Church at 237 Church St. Following the sunrise, will be an Easter Breakfast served down in the basement. Come join us for this time of fellowship and renewal, and then rejoin your own churches for regular Easter services. We look forward to greeting you.

SUNRISE SERVICES Easter Sunday will be held at the Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church with Sunrise Service on the hill by the big cross at 6:30 a.m. April 16 with host pastor Sandra Cappel. And will be held at the Nottingham Presbyterian Church at 7 a.m.