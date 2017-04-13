Sheriff announces Drug Take-Back event

Harrison County Sheriff Joe Myers announced the National Prescription Drug Take-Back spring event. Locally, the event will be held April 22 and 29 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Custer Pharmacy and Rite Aid in Cadiz, and at Neimayer Pharmacy in Scio. Each location will accept any unwanted, unneeded or expired prescription drugs for safe disposal. No liquids, please. According to Myers, the National Prescription Drug Take-Back event addresses a vital public safety and public health issue.

Many residents are not aware when medicines languish in home cabinets they are highly susceptible to diversion, misuse and abuse. Rates of prescription drug abuse in this country are described as alarming, as are the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses. Studies show that many abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, including the home medicine cabinet. In addition, many Americans do not know how to properly dispose of their unused medicine, often flushing them down the toilet or tossing them in the trash can – both potential safety and health hazards.

In previous DEA sponsored Take-Back events held from 2010-2105 a total of 5,525,021 pounds or 2,762,510.50 tons of drugs were collected.

For more information, please contact the Harrison County Sheriff’s office at (740) 942-2197.