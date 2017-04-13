Kenneth Eugene Bailey

Kenneth Eugene Bailey 1944-2017

Kenneth Eugene Bailey, age 72, passed away Wednesday, April 12, at his home in Jewett surrounded by his loving family.

Born May 16, 1944 in Archer Twp. Harrison Co. he was a son of the late Ernest and Ethel Kellar Bailey. He graduated from Jewett High School in 1963 and worked for the Ohio Department of Transportation in Harrison County for 30 years retiring in 1990. He also was a Rumley Twp. Trustee for almost 14 years.

Eugene was a member of the Jewett United Methodist Church and served as treasurer for the Jewett Museum. He enjoyed being outside working in his yard. When his sons were younger he volunteered his time coaching the Jewett Yankees little league baseball team and Jewett Wildcats biddy football team. When they moved on to high school he served as President of the Jewett-Scio Athletic Boosters. He was proud of his family especially his grandchildren and attended as many of their games and activities as he could.

Surviving is his wife of 52 years, Malinda Baker Bailey, whom he married July 31, 1965; sons Douglas (Angie) Bailey of Leesville and Kevin “Herb” (Tracy) Bailey of Bowerston; grandchildren Chelsey Eckley and Shawn, Brandon “Rooster,” Devin and Bryson Bailey; sisters Irene Elliott of N Canton and Gerri Kirkland of Massillon and a brother David Bailey of Jewett

In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his mother and father-in-law Earl and Louise Baker. Visitation will be held Saturday from 10 a.m. -12 p.m. in Koch Funeral Home, Scio. Private graveside services will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Ave SW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663.

www.kochfuneral.com

Koch, Scio 740-945-6161