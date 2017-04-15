Elaine Wood Kelley Young

Elaine Wood Kelley Young, 79, passed away Friday, April 14 surrounded by her family. She was born in Warnock, Ohio on Dec. 18, 1937 and was a lifelong resident of Harrison County. She was the daughter of Charles “Chick” Norris and Cora Belle Lemaster Norris.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers Moonie, Homer; and sisters Josephine Norris, Sonja Waller, Anna Kopras, and a granddaughter, Kala. A sister, Sharel Elliot and a brother, Wayne Norris, survive.

She is survived by eight children, Robert (Mary Ann) Wood of Steubenville; Janet Wood Dulkoski Ross of Cadiz; Brenda Wood Finn (Tim) Whiting of Pataskula; Ramona Wood (Terry) Ray of Cadiz; Marjorie Wood (Dale) Krafft of Alliance; Carolyn Wood (Dane) Hoffman of Harrisville; Mary Jane Wood (Jeff) Blake of Cadiz, and Ray (Beverly) Wood of Kilgore; 20 grandchildren, 41 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.

She served on the Deersville Village Council, Deersville Fire Department and was a member of the Chatterbox CB Club. Elaine loved gospel music and played guitar, mandolin and banjo. She had a deep faith in God and was involved in children’s ministry throughout her work with Apostolic churches. She was a wonderful cook, making homemade bread, buns, and jelly for her family and friends. She loved people, always greeting everyone with a hug. She fought for the right and always encouraged people to keep God on their side.

Visitation will be held Monday, April 17 from 2-4 and 6-8 at Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home, Cadiz where funeral service will be held Tuesday at 11 a.m. with Robert Wood officiating. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery, Jewett with Pastor Tommy Miller officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice. The memorial guestbook may be signed at www.clark-kirkland.com.