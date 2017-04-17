Harry E. Hendricks

Harry E. Hendricks 1928-2017

Harry E. Hendricks, age 88, of Perrysville passed away Saturday, April 15, in Carroll Co. Golden Age Retreat.

Born Dec. 31, 1928 in Carroll Co. he was a son of the late Ben and Elizabeth Coultrap Hendricks. He graduated from Scio High School in 1946 where he excelled in sports, lettering for two years on the baseball team and three years in both football and basketball, with the honor of having his dad coach him in basketball. After graduating he attended The Ohio State University for a year. Harry married Nancy Grimes Hendricks on Dec. 25, 1948 and they purchased a farm near Perrysville. They also owned and operated H&N Shell in Perrysville for 10 years where Harry made his famous homemade ice cream. He also worked as a licensed insurance salesman and was a Perry Twp. Trustee for 16 years and Twp. Clerk for four years.

Harry was a former member of the Carroll County Planning Commission and the former Perryville Grange and Perrysville Methodist Church. He continued in his father’s footsteps, coaching his sons Hot Stove Baseball team, the Perrysville Indians. He loved gardening and canning and was an avid collector especially coins and Jim Beam decanters.

Surviving in addition to his wife are sons Dale Hendricks of Carrollton and Bob and Jim Hendricks both of Scio, six grandchildren, two step grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren.

Harry was preceded in death by brothers Ray and John Hendricks.

Services will be held Friday at 11 a.m. in Koch Funeral Home, Scio. Burial will follow in Perrysville Cemetery. Friends may call Thursday from 5-8 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Crossroads Hospice, 3743 Boettler Oaks Dr, Suite E, Green, OH 44635.

