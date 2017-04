Chrisagis brothers to entertain at New Rumley UMC

The New Rumley United Methodist Church will host The Chrisagis Brothers of Glen Dale, W.Va., at their Sunday morning worship service on April 30, at 9:15 a.m. The nationally known identical twin brothers will be sharing the love of Jesus in word, song, and testimony. All are invited to attend.