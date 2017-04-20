A. Rose Meadows

A. Rose Meadows, 106, of Mulberry, Fla., formerly of Cadiz, Ohio and Elkins, W.Va., died Sunday, April 16, in Mulberry. She was born March 11, 1911 in Elkins, W.Va., a

daughter of the late James G. and Inez Duckworth Stalnaker.

Mrs. Meadows was the retired Cafeteria Supervisor for Cadiz Exempted Village Schools. She was raised Presbyterian and was a former member of Harrison Hills United Pentecostal Church and the Cadiz Garden Club.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Fonso Taft Meadows in 1983; a daughter, Susan Dillon; a son, Richard Meadows; seven brothers, Elmer, Richard, Harold, Garfield, Ray, Earl, and Irvin Stalnaker; and two sisters, Katherine Sayre and Emma Mae VanAtta.

Surviving are a son, Gary (Vickie) Meadows of Mulberry, Fla.; five grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; and two great great grandchildren.

Friends may call Tuesday, April 25 from 6-8 p.m. at Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home, 172 Main St., Cadiz, Ohio where funeral services will be held Wednesday, April 26 at

11 a.m. with Rev. Erica Harley officiating. Burial will follow at Holly Memorial Gardens, Pleasant Grove, Ohio.

