Patricia M. (Lee) Goodson

in Obituaries by Harrison News Herald | 0 comments

Patricia M. (Lee) Goodson, age 77, of Freeport, Ohio, formerly of Akron, Ohio passed away Tuesday, April 18. She was the daughter of the late Frank and Eulalia (Rutledge) Lee.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry, and daughter, Patricia. She is survived by her daughter, Marcie (Rick) Moore; son, Buzz Heston; stepchildren, T.R. Goodson, and Caren (Harv) Chapin; 10 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; brother, Robert (Sandy) Lee; special friends, Becky and Robin; and caregiver, Tanya.

Following cremation a graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 29, at Nottingham Cemetery in Moorefield, Ohio with Pastor Sandra Cappel officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Freeport Public Library. Arrangements under the direction of Karlo-Libby Funeral Home.