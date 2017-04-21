Jeanne Elizabeth Wilson

Jeanne Elizabeth Wilson, 92, of Charlotte passed away on Wednesday, April 12, at Sardis Oaks in Charlotte, N.C., formerly of Jewett. She was born on Oct. 22,1924 in New Rumley, Ohio to the late Stephen Merle Cunningham and Hettie Harriman Cunningham.

Jeanne was a talented artist who enjoyed her family and her art. She attended the Art Institute of Pittsburgh and worked as a window designer for Kauffmans of Pittsburgh, Pa. She then returned to Jewett where she married and continue her art. She was a member of the Steubenville Art Association where she earned many awards. She also held many of her own art shows and taught her skills to many through her classes. She will be remembered for her kindness and love for all she knew.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Gerald C. “Snuffy” Wilson, her siblings Gwen, Tom, and Joyce.

Jeanne is survived by her children, Steve (Judy) Wilson of Durham, N.C., Ed Wilson of Myrtle Beach, S.C., Holly (Brian) Cumberworth of Jewett. Her grandchildren Hettie, Oliver, Nic, and Nate. Great grandchildren, Mitchell, Jackson, and Ned.

Services will be held April 30 at the Jewett United Methodist Church in Jewett, Oh. Visitation will be 1 p.m. – 2 p.m. Service at 2 p.m.

Jeanne’s family asks that friends and family bring a piece of her artwork to her memorial to share.

Memorials may also be sent to the Jewett United Methodist Church in her memory.