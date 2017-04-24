Accident Shuts Down 250

Harrison News Herald

TAPPAN LAKE – A truck driver with Texas license plates crashed his dump truck over an embankment this morning and stopped from going into the lake only by several trees. The unknown driver suffered injuries but Ohio State Patrol on the scene did not describe them as serious at this time.

Rescue units from Harrison Community Hospital, Cadiz, Bowerston, Scio and Tappan were on the scene where the man was taken to Trinity Hospital Twin Cities in Dennison.

Traffic was stopped in both directions for approximately one hour. Possibly high speed and a blown tire was speculated as the cause of the accident.

For further details see our April 29, print edition.